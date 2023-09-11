A dynamic sibling duo! Emma Watson has so much love for her brother, Alex. In fact, they even launched the grape-based gin brand, Renais, together in April 2023.

“With a heart full of warmth and nostalgia, I am thrilled to introduce — Renais Gin,” the Harry Potter actress announced on Instagram at the time. “It is an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine these past 30 years. Renais Gin is our love letter to Chablis; a carbon-neutral product, lovingly made from upcycled wine grapes. I’m having a proud sister moment.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Alex.

Who Is Alex Watson?

Alex is Emma’s younger brother, who was born on December 15, 1992. Before he was involved in the spirits industry, he briefly acted alongside his sister as an extra in the first two Harry Potter films. Not to mention, Alex also had a brief modeling stint with Burberry in 2010.

“I was actually shopping for a suit in Burberry to wear at one of Emma’s Harry Potter premieres when someone from the brand approached,” Alex recalled during an interview with Vogue at the time. “It was such a shock but it was a pretty good gig. Emma’s been really great — we get on very well but it’s good to have her there to give me tips. Her main one is to relax and don’t be scared. Easier said than done though. She’s just so efficient!”

Are Alex Watson and Emma Watson Close?

The siblings actually have a super-close relationship.

“The very happiest of birthdays to the bestest of older sisters! Wishing you a wonderful day, and can’t wait to see everything you’ll accomplish this year. However, I did think now that we’ve reached this milestone, I might share some feedback on this whole brother sister situation,” he shared on Instagram, writing a few pros and cons about his sister. One of which being she ‘often attempts to improve my wardrobe in a fruitless attempt to make me look more stylish’ and ‘always laughs a lot harder at my jokes than your average person.'”

Not to mention, Alex and Emma received the Breakthrough Entrepreneur Award for their Renais Gin brand at the Soho House Awards in September 2023.

