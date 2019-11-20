It looks like Erika Costell just started some major drama. On, Thursday November 14, the YouTube star turned model appeared on an episode of the podcast and YouTube series Under The Influence and revealed what she really thinks about ex-boyfriend Jake Paul and his marriage to Tana Mongeau.

“I think they like the controversy,” she told the show’s host Tom Ward. “I think it gets them going. I don’t know, because I don’t do it, but to each their own. It’s working, yeah. Back then, it was nice to wake up and have instant gratification, and I think what they’re doing is instant. …I feel like it’s just repetitive. But it’s working, so whatever.”

As fans know, Erika and the 22-year-old vlogger had a pretend Las Vegas wedding and honeymoon in June 2017 for views before the pair truly fell for each other. They officially went their separate ways in November 2018 and since then, the 27-year-old has been open about thier “fake” relationship. During the Under The Influence interview, she looked back at her own wedding with Jake and noted that his new marriage sounds familiar.

“I didn’t think that was going to happen,” she . “But ‘Jerika’ or whatever was already a thing in his vlogs, so his audience knew who I was. So, that really helped, and we also got fake married in Vegas. Sounds a little familiar.”

For those who missed it, rumors started swirling around Jake and Tana’s relationship in April 2019. Since then, they’ve taken to social media to showcase their epic love and even sold #Jana merch! On Tana’s 21st birthday, Jake proposed to the social media star, and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony hosted at at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas on July 28, 2019. Fans have speculated that this relationship, just like his one with Erika, is fake and totally for views, but the couple seems to be going strong.

