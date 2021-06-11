They don’t want Dylan to leave! Nickelodeon is gearing up for season 2 of Young Dylan, and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the premiere episode.

In the clip, Dylan (played by Dylan Gilmer) is packing his things to head back to Chicago with his mom while his cousins Rebecca (played by Celina Smith) and Charlie (played by Hero Hunter) beg him not to leave. “My mom needs me, we look after each other, you know?” Dylan tells Charlie, who then wonders who will be there to look after him.

“You know how Rebecca can be,” Charlie jokes. Dylan responds, “I’ll only be a phone call away … but, just in case, I’d start locking your door before I went to sleep if I was you.”

When Rebecca makes her way into the boys’ room, she also tells Dylan that she doesn’t want him to leave. “You’re a valuable part of this family. We need you,” she says.

Be sure to watch the video above, and find out if Dylan goes to Chicago when Young Dylan season 2 premieres on Nickelodeon on Saturday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

