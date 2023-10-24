If you’re a fan of EXO, then you know the struggle that comes with K-pop stars dating publicly. After a star is spotted out with a potential love interest,rumors swirl social media until the hate becomes too intense that the idols have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives. On top of this, many K-Pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies.

EXO is no different — since their debut in 2012, the members of EXO have been apart of numerous dating “scandals.” Keep reading to see a guide to the EXO members’ love lives, past relationships and more.

Are Any EXO Members Married?

In 2020, EXO’s Chen surprised his fans with the news of his upcoming marriage to a non-celebrity named Mi-hee, and the impending arrival of their first child, sharing his heartfelt sentiments in a letter.

“I have a girlfriend who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he wrote in the letter. “At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won’t be surprised out of the blue.

He continued, “I appreciate my members who genuinely congratulated me, and thank you very much for your love and support. I will be forever grateful for your love, and I will do my best in my place, as usual, to reciprocate your love. Thank you always.”

Since then, the couple celebrated the birth of a second child and finally tied the knot in October 2023.

Which Members of EXO Are In Relationships?

Outside of Chen, no other EXO members are currently in public relationships. That being said, multiple EXO bandmates have been in public romances in the past.

In December 2017, EXO’s Kai was photographed on a date with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The news of their relationship broke the internet in 2018, per Dispatch. SM Entertainment, Kai’s management company, confirmed their relationship shortly after the photos surfaced.

However, in January 2019, the couple broke up. SM Entertainment confirmed that the two were no longer dating. “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” the company said in a statement.

As for why they broke up, a source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules. The insider claimed that Kai and Jennie wanted to focus on their careers but they ended their relationship as friends.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the members of EXO's dating lives.

