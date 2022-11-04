Is Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga *over* over? Well, not exactly! While the Netflix series was cancelled after two seasons, there are more projects in the works which will expand the Winx universe, the creator of the original Winx animation, Iginio Straffi, revealed on November 3, 2022! Keep reading to uncover all of the exciting details on the two new Winx projects.

Was Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled?

On November 2, 2022, series showrunner Brian Young made the cancellation announcement in an Instagram post.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season 3 Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Is Fate: The Winx Saga the End of Winx?

Following the cancellation news, Winx‘s creator Ignio Straffi made an exciting announcement of his own! “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world,” Iginio wrote via Instagram on November 3. “I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

The creator revealed that a “brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production.” While no details have been revealed, Iginio made sure to let audiences know that the new show will “sweep you back to the Winx world.”

Even more exciting was the news that a “big budget Winx movie” is also in the works! Again, no specifics on the project as of yet.

“For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you,” he wrote. “Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.