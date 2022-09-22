Fate: The Winx Saga is a supernatural Netflix series that tells the story of Bloom and her fairy friends at the Alfea School of Magic. Based off of the animated series Winx Club, the Netflix cast is full of young actors who fans can’t get enough of! Keep reading to uncover the dating lives of the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga.

“I was in my apartment in Vancouver, and I got the call. I want to say I screamed. I cried,” Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom, recounted her reaction to the news of booking her role in Fate: The Winx Saga to The Wrap.“It was a feeling of just like, one — I was petrified because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like this is real.’ And it’s a big responsibility. There’s a huge fandom. And it was [also] just a big kind of relief because I had been auditioning for years, and it was almost like a moment where dreams come true. It was a really special, special moment.”

Abigail stars alongside Danny Griffin as Sky (her onscreen and IRL boyfriend), Elisha Appebaum as Musa, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Sadie Soverall as Beatriz and Hannah van der Westhyusen as Stella. Season 2 of the series premiered on September 16 on Netflix, much to fans’ delight!

“It was really lovely, actually,” Sadie said of season 2’s dynamic to Collider. “As you said, it’s all about establishing relationships and characters in Season 1. This season we definitely got to see a lot more of a deeper internal side to a lot of the characters — especially Beatrix, which was lovely. I’d say there’s a lot more action and there’s a lot more adventure. Because we don’t need to establish settings in the same way that we did in Season 1, it does feel like there’s a lot more going on, plot-wise.”

Abigail spoke about her character in season 2 versus season 1 in an interview with Collider. “In this season it’s so sad. She’s quite blue all the time, you know? Because she’s going through so much, so I had to incorporate that along with, towards the end, having more of a bittersweet realization. And also in Season 2, I wanted her to be a little bit different than Season 1 and a little less explosive and erratic, and I wanted to show there’s a shift in her and a growth in her as well with these new powers that she’s honing.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the love lives of the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga.

