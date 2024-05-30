Adapted from R. L. Stine‘s book series of the same title, the original Fear Street movies premiered weekly throughout July 2021. Fear Street Part One: 1994 introduced the fictional town of Shadyside, which suffered from a series of brutal killings.

The subsequent two films, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, delved deeper into the origins of Shadyside’s curse, exploring what led to the town’s perpetual cycle of death and devastation. Alongside Leigh Janiak‘s direction and co-writing of all three films, the franchise leaned on its ensemble cast, who portrayed multiple characters across the trilogy, which included huge names like Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Emily Rudd, among others.

Back in January 2024, Stine announced that a new Fear Street film was in development at Netflix.

“Movie News: I can finally announce that a new ‘Fear Street’ movie is about to go into production for Netflix,” Stine wrote on X/Twitter. “It’s based on my ‘Fear Street’ book, ‘The Prom Queen.’ Good news!”

When Does ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Come Out?

Production on Fear Street: Prom Queen started in March 2024, so the film will most likely be released in late 2024 (spooky season?) or 2025.

What Will ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Be About?

Per the official logline, “Prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Who Stars in ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’?

Fear Street 1988: Prom Queen‘s ensemble cast includes Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle, Barbie), India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie), Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt) and Katherine Waterston (The End We Start From, Perry Mason).

Instead of Leigh Janiak, who directed the first three film, Prom Queen will be directed by Matt Palmer.