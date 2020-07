Wolfgang Novogratz, who plays Nick in the new Netflix dance movie Feel the Beat, chatted with J-14 recently and he played our “How Old Were You?” game. We asked the actor how he was when he had his first kiss, learned how to drive, went to his first concert and more! Make sure to watch the video above, and remember Feel The Beat is available to stream on Netflix now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.