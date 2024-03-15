Since news hit that Finn Wolfhard would be starring in the upcoming film SNL 1975, fans of the Stranger Things star have been dying to know more about his role. However, don’t expect much — as the actor himself has admitted that he does this one thing.

“I hand out flyers,” Finn told Entertainment Tonight in March 2024. “I swear to God, I hand out flyers.”

ICYMI, Finn’s playing an NBC page in SNL 1975. The still-ongoing page program at NBC has been around since 1933, and some of their responsibilities include guiding studio tours, ushering live studio audiences — and handing out flyers on occasion. While it’s not a glamorous job by any means, a lot of young people get their start in the entertainment business this way, actress Aubrey Plaza being one of them.

“I just can’t believe it. I’m so excited for people to see [SNL 1975],” Finn told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024. “A lot of the interiors and stuff like that are going to be shot in Atlanta, but the other night, we shot outside of 30 Rock, for real, and on film, with a bunch of old ‘70s picture cars.”

He added, “Everyone is really trying to do right by these incredible performers and people on this night. I’m not a main character, but just to be a part of the ensemble is a gift. I play an NBC page who’s trying to get everyone to come and see the show.”

SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened behind-the-scenes in the night leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which aired on October 11, 1975. Directed by Jason Reitman and co-written by Gil Kenan, the screenplay is based on a series of interviews conducted by Jason and Gil, with all the living cast members, writers and crew.

Along with Finn, SNL 1975 includes a pretty stacked cast consisting of Dylan O’Brien, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Barth Feldman, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, Bottoms actress Rachel Sennott, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris, among many others.

Some photos from the set of SNL 1975 have already dropped — which include several of Finn fulfilling his NBC page duties and handing out those flyers. Scroll through our gallery below to see Finn hard at work!

