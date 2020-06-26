After he was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in October 2019, Joshua Bassett has responded. The former Disney Channel star took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 24, and denied the allegations against him.

“It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumors about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault. This abhorrent rumor is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories,” the 19-year-old posted. “I’m sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. It is vital to respect all people’s boundaries at all times. Be kind and be good.”

For those who missed it, a fan named Grace alleged, via a since-deleted Twitter account, that when she asked him for a photo the Stuck In The Middle alum “tried to kiss me abruptly.” In the since-deleted statement, that has been screenshotted and reposted online, Grace also said that she “backed away, but he kept trying to kiss me forcefully.”

“His hands even trailed downwards to my pants, but I tried as hard as I could to push it away,” she alleged. “He tried to grab my wrist and pull me back in. He told me not to worry but I started crying and begging him not to do anything to me.”

Grace concluded her statement with, “BELIEVE THE VICTIMS. It’s a very scary situation to be in and you will never understand unless you’ve been in one before. I know a lot of people won’t believe me because he’s so popular but I just wanted to let this out.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

