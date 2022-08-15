The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno and his long-term girlfriend Larsen Thompson have broken up! Since their breakup, fans are dying to know what happened to the couple of nearly six years. Keep reading to see their entire relationship and breakup timeline!

How Long Did Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson Date?

Gavin is most well-known for his role as Jeremiah in TSITP, but the young actor has starred in a handful of other projects including Noah, Walker, The Vampire Diaries and The Unhealer. His ex-girlfriend Larsen is also an actress, and is set to star in Netflix’s The Midnight Society in October 2022. On top of that, she’s also a TikTok star with over 1 million followers. The couple were first romantically linked in 2016, as the first photo of Larsen on Gavin’s Instagram account is from August 2016.

How Did Gavin and Larsen Meet?

“We actually met off of Instagram,” Larsen shared in a YouTube video from February 2018. “We chat with a mutual photographer, and the next week, Gavin and I are shooting with her, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, you have to meet this person. You guys would be so cute together.’ So, I went onto her photos and saw a picture of Gavin, so I liked it, he saw my like and came onto my Instagram, and he slid into my DMs.”

When Did Gavin and Larsen Break Up?

Larsen and Gavin were known to post one another on each other’s social media accounts throughout their relationship, and often posed on red carpet events as a couple. After Larsen was noticeably absent from The Summer I Turned Pretty’s red carpet premiere, fans started to suspect that the two had called it quits. Even more, the two had been absent from each other’s social media for a couple months, which raised questions about their relationship status.

In July 2022, fans flooded the comments section of one of Larsen’s TikTok videos asking for an update on their long-term love. “Are you and Gavin together still please answer,” one fan wrote. Larsen has yet to respond. After a few months of speculation, a source told J-14 exclusively on August 11, 2022, that the former flames have broken up.

