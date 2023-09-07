A budding romance? Gigi Hadid and music producer Cole Bennett — who has worked with some major players in the industry — have sparked some dating rumors.

“They’ve been friends for a few years,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2023, after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. “They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

Keep reading for all the details.

Are Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennett Dating?

The insider went on to say that the model finds the music producer “refreshing” noting that things between them are “moving in a romantic direction.” A separate source added, “He lights up around her.”

Gigi and Cole have yet to publicly discuss if they’re anything more than friends. However, the model is “ready for something more serious” the Us Weekly source shared.

They were spotted together on multiple occasions in late August 2023 while leaving a Los Angeles house party together, and have been sparking romance rumors ever since.

Who Is Cole Bennett?

Cole is a music video director, videographer and producer. In 2013, he launched the media company Lyrical Lemonade after becoming a music video director for local musicians in the Chicago area. Cole is a native of Illinois.

“I am in a position where I can help possibly make Chicago that next city, the next L.A., in terms of resources and hubs, and really just make people more aware of the music culture here,” he told Complex in a 2019 interview. “For some people, it’s beneficial to move out of Chicago once you’re in a position to do so, but I think that there is also something to say about trying to give back to the city.”

He’s since become a pretty notable name in the music scene, having directed music videos for Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Machine Gun Kelly, Justin Bieber and more.

“I’m aware of the impact Lyrical Lemonade has, and I’m aware of the eyes that it has on it, and I’m very thankful for that,” Cole told XXL in July 2021. “But, I think there’s always so much room to grow in every area.”

