Where they stand now! It appears there’s no bad blood between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid following their October 2021 split, after a long-term relationship. In fact, they’ve even figured out the key to being great co-parents to daughter Khai.

“We have a really good relationship for Khai, she’s the main importance so yeah it’s going well,” Zayn shared while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July 2023.

Keep reading for details on Zayn and Gigi’s relationship following their 2021 split.

Do Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Still Talk Following Their Split?

While it’s unclear exactly how often they communicate, the pair seem to have a pretty great relationship even after their breakup, especially when it comes to their daughter.

In July 2023, Gigi appeared to show subtle support for her ex amid his new era of music. At the time, she “liked” his Instagram photo, which showed a shirtless Zayn sitting in front of a piano. Previously, Gigi also spoke about their co-parenting relationship.

“Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person,” she told U.K.’s Sunday Times in March 2023, noting that a lot of her work is scheduled “when Khai is with her dad. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

In April 2022, a source told Life & Style that the former flames chat “a few times a week” after their breakup, noting they’re “on friendly terms.” The insider went on to say that “their conversations are usually about Khai.”

Why Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Break Up?

A little over a year after Khai was born in September 2020, Zayn and Gigi called it quits. News of their breakup came following an incident between Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t, because, for me the most valuable thing that I have in life is time and that takes so much time, in a toxic environment to like explain yourself to people and justify this,” Zayn shared on “Call Her Daddy,” addressing the situation for the first time. “So, I just kind of kept to myself, I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about.”

He added, “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you don’t need a whole audience of people.”

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Getting Back Together?

Some fans started to speculate that the duo were reuniting in 2022 after Gigi shared a sweet Father’s Day message dedicated to Zayn. However, they have not reconciled romantically.

