Can you believe it’s been more than 20 years since Gilmore Girls first premiered?! The show followed iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively, and aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Years after wrapping up the show, the cast returned for the four-part Netflix revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. Keep reading to see if the cast would reprise their roles once again and what they’ve said on another reboot.

To celebrate the show’s 20-year anniversary, Lauren took to social media in October 2020 to thank fans for their continued support over the years. “Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years. I’m so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

The heartwarming show also starred actors Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Jared Padalecki, Liza Weil, Matt Czuchry and Milo Ventimiglia, who all went on to have some pretty major acting careers after the iconic series came to an end.

—”I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Us Weekly in January 2018. “[It] could happen again — absolutely.”

A few years later, the creator of the show provided an update on more episodes of our favorite Gilmore duo in October 2020.

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” she explained during a Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”

