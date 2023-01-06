Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix series which follows the complicated mother-daughter relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry). While the show follows teenager Ginny in high school, you might be surprised with her, and the rest of cast’s ages IRL! Keep reading to uncover the Netflix actors’ real ages.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia premiered on January 5, 2023, with rave reviews from fans so far. Along with navigating a (sometimes painful) mother-daughter relationship, the comedy-drama tackles some deep issues, including abuse, murder, bullying and self-harm. “The show is fundamentally about flawed characters trying to pick their lives up and move on,” Antonia told Elite Daily.

At 25, Antonia has a decade on her character Ginny — who is an extremely flawed main character who fans sometimes forget is … not real. “I just want people to remember that we’re all human,” Antonia explained. “I may play a character that’s flawed or a character that’s perfect or a character that’s this or that, but at the end of the day, I’m just me. I hope they can feel like they can be themselves as well whenever they engage across my spaces.”

On top of that, the Netflix actress also spoke about her own experience being in her twenties. “I love being able to decide for myself to do what I want,” she revealed. “If I can want to go out, I can go out. If I want to stay in, I can stay in, and no one will question me. It feels very adult and it feels very, very cool.”

Another Ginny & Georgia actor’s age you might, or might not, be surprised about is Brianne, who plays Georgia. In the series, Georgia was a teenager when she was pregnant with Ginny, so it makes sense that the actress who plays her on the show is in her early 30s. However, it’s crazy to think that the actresses behind the mother-daughter duo on the show are only eight years apart in real life.

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover the entire cast of Ginny & Georgia’s ages IRL.

