From 2007 to 2012, Gossip Girl was the most talked about TV show. The series, which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen, made so many headlines that it caught the attention of some pretty major stars over the years. In fact, some celebs even decided to made guest-starring appearances on the show itself.

Before making her own mark as a Hollywood actress, Lady Gaga performed during an episode of Gossip Girl. The New York City native sang a rendition of her track “Bad Romance” during season 3.

“First of all, my sister’s a huge fan, and she’s 17 years old,” Gaga told MTV in 2009 of her cameo. “So when I called her and said ‘Gossip Girl’ wants to put my whole new album on the show and have me perform, she was like ‘Oh my God, you have to do it. It’s an amazing show.’ And I’d seen it. It’s a great show.”

At the time, the “Shallow” singer recalled sitting down with the Gossip Girl team to discuss how her performance would fit into the series. “I was like, ‘Look, I want to do this, and the reason I want to do this is because I am trying to say something that is not mainstream in a mainstream capacity,” she recalled. “So, if I can say it on your show, that would be, like, a real coup d’état for me as a performance artist.'”

Thankfully, it worked in her favor, because fans know she’s since gone on to do major things with her career.

Aside from Gaga, Hilary Duff also showed up on the Upper East Side during the original series’ run. At the time, the actress was known for her Disney Channel past, but nabbed a role as New York University student and famous actress Olivia Burke during the third season. While her character only appeared in a few episodes, the actress told Elle in November 2019 that she’d love to bring the character back to life for the HBO Max reboot.

“I did hear that’s coming back and I got very excited,” Hilary told the publication. “I would love to make a cameo.”

Hopefully, just like the original series, the new version will have surprise appearances from tons of famous faces. “There are some cameos in season 1 from people on the original show, but not the series regulars,” the new Gossip Girl creator, Joshua Safran, told The Daily Beast in July 2021.

Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs you may have forgotten appeared throughout the original Gossip Girl.

