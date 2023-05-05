Gotham Knights is The CW’s take on the young villains of Gotham City following the death of Batman. Starring Olivia Rose Keegan and Navia Robinson, the show premiered in March 2023. So, can we expect news of season 2 any time soon? Keep reading to see what The CW has confirmed and what the cast told J-14 about their thoughts on a second season!

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Gotham Knights’?

As of now, there has been no news or any updates on Gotham Knights season 2. As the show is still airing on The CW, with its ninth and last episode being released on May 23, it’s likely we won’t know until after the season 1 finale.

Navia, who plays Carrie Kelley, a.k.a. Batman’s sidekick, in The CW’s latest DC superhero series, told J-14 exclusively that she would definitely reprise her charater for a possible season 2. The Raven’s Home actress also added what she most like to see from her character in future seasons.

“I think I’d like to see her become, maybe she had this, this confidence in, in the source material of Carrie Kelly that I pulled from,” Navia explained in May 2023. “There was this confidence and wit that I think because of the circumstances and the environment of this Gotham universe have been a little bit subdued just organically, but I would like to see some of that be brought back in, a little stronger.”

The former Disney Channel star explained that when she first auditioned for her Gotham Knights role, the character was described as “plucky as hell,” which changed and “shifted” a bit as they started filming.

“I think it would be fun to bring some of that back into her,” Navia added. “And just see her kind of grow to become a more confident 15 year old.”

As for Olivia’s character Duela (a.k.a. the daughter of The Joker), the former HSMTMTS actress told J-14 that she wouldn’t change much about her character if a season 2 was confirmed.

“I don’t know, but her psyche and her world is so interesting,” she began, explaining that anything that happens in the “Duela filter” is so fascinating in itself. “She could wake up and have a bowl of cereal and it would be really interesting to me.”

What Is ‘Gotham Knights’ About?

Gotham Knights follows the events that take place after Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, is murdered and his adopted son takes over to forge an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies. As Gotham City becomes more dangerous after Batman’s death, these fugitives come together to become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.

