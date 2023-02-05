Some major changes are coming to Gotham City! The CW’s new series Gotham Knights is every superhero fan’s dream. Keep reading for all the details, including cast, release date and more.

What Is ‘Gotham Knights’ About?

Hearing Gotham City, the immediate thought is Batman. However, in this series, there is no Batman — he’s dead.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela — an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row — a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row — a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable,” the network’s official description reads. “With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley.”

However, they “will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City,” the logline concludes.

Who Is Starring in ‘Gotham Knights’?

Turner Hayes is set to be played by Oscar Morgan, while HSMTMTS alum Olivia Rose Keegan will play Duela. Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara star as Harper and Cullen, respectively. As for Harvey Dent? The role will be taken on by Supernatural alum Misha Collins. Anna Lore will play Stephanie Brown and former Raven’s Home star Navia Robinson will appear as Carrie Kelley.

When discussing the forthcoming series with TVLine in June 2022, Misha joked that “it doesn’t look good for this guy,” referring to Oscar’s Turner, after being framed for Batman’s murder. “When the evidence piles up against him, I don’t want it to be true but it does pile up quite compellingly,” the CW star added.

During the same event, Olivia teased her character as a “fireball” and a “wildcard.” Oh, it was also mentioned that she’s the Joker’s daughter. Similarly, Navia’s character, Carrie Kelley, is otherwise known as Batman’s sidekick — Robin, anyone?!

How to Watch ‘Gotham Knights’

The series is set to premiere via the CW on Tuesday March 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

