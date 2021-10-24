Years after the original Beverly Hills, 90210 came to an end in 2000, a reboot — titled 90210 — premiered on The CW in September 2008. The reimagined version of the fan-favorite series lasted for five seasons until coming to an end in May 2013.

The show starred Shenae Grimes, Tristan Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Stroup, Michael Steger, Jessica Lowndes, Matt Lanter and Trevor Donovan as a group of fictional wealthy teens whose lives and relationships were chronicled as they attended West Beverly Hills High School. There may have been tons of drama on screen throughout the course of the show, but when the cameras stopped rolling, some of the stars didn’t get along.

Shenae and AnnaLynne — who now host a podcast together, titled “Unzipped” — have been public about not getting along during their 90210 days. They’ve since moved past the drama.

“Once [90210] ended, it’s taken a long time to reposition ourselves in the public’s mind and start to disassociate from that show. … I tied my own identity so closely to that series because … it happened during the most formative years of my life,” Shenae told Us Weekly in May 2021. “And that took me a long time to mentally process and emotionally digest the trauma that came from parting ways with that series. I’m all about moving forward and moving up and onward and all the rest of it. And I’m finally in a place where I am so, so grateful for that chapter of my life. And I, like, hold it so near and dear to my heart that, like, you don’t want to f—k with a good thing. It took me a long time for it to be a good thing in my world.”

Unfortunately for fans of the show, the actresses have no plans to turn their podcast into a 90210 rewatch.

“It was never a conversation. I know that’s so trendy right now. I mean, we didn’t even watch the show when we were on it [and it] was airing live,” Shenae explained. AnnaLynne joked, “It did occur to me, like, ‘How would I like to create trauma in Shenae’s life? Oh, let’s do a rewatch [podcast].’ … Like, remember that was the time I was ignoring you and didn’t say anything but the lines to you?”

While Shenae and AnnaLynne have become podcast hosts together, along with their other acting roles, the rest of the 90210 stars have also moved on in their careers.

