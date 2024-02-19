Harry Styles is out and about and we’re loving it! The singer-songwriter made a rare appearance at a soccer game in London on Sunday, February 18. Spoiler: his hair is looking good.

The usually private singer-songwriter stepped out to the Manchester United game against Luton Town F.C. in Northern London. This marks his first public appearance since July 2023, after ending his years-long world tour, Love on Tour.

Fans have been dying for more Harry content, and this new appearance has successfully fueled new music rumors.

“I’m always writing [music],” he told Rolling Stone in August 2022, explaining that he and his collaborators are already throwing around ideas for his fourth album. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

He echoed his statement on “always writing” in an interview with Variety backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

“We’ve always tried to not really stop writing,” Harry said of he and his longtime music cowriters, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. “Because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it, and can feel like you’re either trying to prove something or follow something up. So we’re kind of always writing and try to have the same intention behind what we’re making.”

On top of that, the Grammy-winning singer also teased new music during a concert in New Zealand on March 2023. “We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl,” Harry said in a video recorded by a fan, acknowledging his many fruit references from his past albums (“Watermelon Sugar,” “Kiwi,” and “Grapejuice”).

“Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe.”

Harry is currently in a rumored relationship with actress Taylor Russell, after dating speculation between the two first started swirling in June 2023 after the pair were spotted together out and about. Since then, the pair have been seen holding hands and packing on the PDA on multiple occasions. Most recently, they were spotted in November 2023, when Harry debuted his newly shaven head that shook up the entire internet.

When it comes to his love life overall, the former One Direction member has kept things pretty private, even telling Rolling Stone that he’s never “publicly been with anyone,” during an August 2022 interview.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Harry added.

