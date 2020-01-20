Some people are upset after singer Hayley Kiyoko canceled her upcoming 2020 tour. The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, January 18, and posted a statement thanking fans for their continued support while also announcing the “upsetting news.”

“We have been on this journey for some time now and I’m so proud of this beautiful community of people supporting each other. You inspire me each and every day,” she wrote in her heartfelt letter. “We have grown so much each and every year, and as a community we must continue to grow. With every step forward sometimes we have setbacks that help make us stronger and push harder.”

She explained that these “setbacks” have led her to cancel the entire North American I’m Too Sensitive For This S**t Tour.

“The timing for the tour didn’t go the way we had hoped and due to a lot of factors not aligning for the year ahead, I am forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my upcoming North American tour,” she explained. “I have never canceled one show date in my entire career and so this is really one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you.”

Hayley was set to hit the road starting January 29, 2020 in San Diego, California and conclude her live shows on March 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. She added that full refunds will be available for anyone who purchased a ticket to the canceled shows and told fans that her finished album would be coming soon.

“I promise we will look back at this time and know it led to something bigger and greater. Please know that I’m not going anywhere. I won’t be taking any time off,” she said “I will be using this time to work extremely hard on finishing my new album in order to give you my absolute best.”

