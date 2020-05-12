Don’t worry, guys, the Friends reunion special is still in the works! That’s right, the highly-anticipated show — which was delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic — is still slated to hit HBO Max this year, according to Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman.

“At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” Bob told Variety. “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

Although the streaming service didn’t want to host a reunion under the current stay-at-home conditions, if the current health crisis continues they “may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long.”

Bob continued, “At the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for.”

Yep, something as major as a Friends reunion is definitely worth waiting for, we’d say! For those who forgot, back in November 2019, it was announced via The Hollywood Reporter that the iconic show’s six core stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — and showrunners were in talks to reunite for an unscripted special for HBO Max. This news came just after Jennifer teased a possible reboot during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just one month earlier.

It’s safe to say this has been a long time coming, and fans are definitely eager to see all their faves back together again — once it’s safe!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.