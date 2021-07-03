Celebrate July 4th like your favorite stars! Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Lili Reinhart, among others, have their summer style down pat, so get ready to take some notes.

Over the years, the Lover songstress has been known to throw quite the Independence Day bash featuring her famous friends. Complete with matching red, white and blue striped bathing suits, the parties were always the talk of the internet back in the day. Even though it’s been a few years since fans have seen Taylor’s backyard on Instagram, the singer still serves up some patriotic inspiration with her looks. As the master of a red lip moment, there’s no one better to look to when it comes to 4th of July outfit inspiration.

Even the Riverdale stars have showed off their looks to beat the heat with OOTDs on Instagram. While Lili often turns heads with stunning bathing suit snaps, her costar Vanessa Morgan has also been dubbed a fashion icon. In one Instagram pic, the actress sported a white crop top with denim shorts that can double for a 4th of July look. While Vanessa accessorized with a black bandana, her followers can swap that out for something red to stay festive and steal her look!

Of course, TikTok stars are always setting the trends, so looking to them for inspiration is a no-brainer! Addison Rae, for one, wore a red dress paired with Converse sneakers in a summer Instagram post. Add a bit of blue, and there you have it, a patriotic look! Charli D’Amelio also gave fans the perfect idea when wearing a white crop top and ripped jeans. Not only will this outfit keep you cool in the heat, but it’s adorable and totally stylish.

When it comes to red dresses, Addison isn’t the only person rocking one this summer. Kyla-Drew and Madison Bailey are also fans of the colored mini-dress, while Miley Cyrus and Lana Condor opt for jumpsuits in the same color. If you want something red, these stars have you covered with how to wear it. Be sure to spice things up with white and blue accessories, because then you’ll be ready to go.

Whether you’re chilling at home, by the beach, at the pool or attending a party this 4th of July, it’s important to beat the heat and look cute while doing it! Scroll through our gallery for fashion inspiration from your favorite stars.

