She’s all grown up! Francesca Capaldi‘s claim to fame came from her role as Chloe James in the Disney Channel sitcom Dog with a Blog, but the actress isn’t a little kid anymore.

Along with her more adult acting roles, the actress has also shown her grown-up side while walking red carpets. Francesca started strutting her stuff star-studded red carpet events when she was just a tot, and seeing her red carpet style evolve over the years has been truly incredible. During her early days as a star, the cutie rocked bright pink dresses, tights and flats. So yeah, it’s safe to say this girl has been slaying it since she was a kid!

As she’s gotten older, the actress has definitely taken her style to a whole other level. In 2015, Francesca was even the face of Claire’s! Modeling the company’s new accessories, a spokesperson from the brand told Daily Mail at that time that the Disney star was the “perfect person” for their campaign. “As well as being an incredibly talented young actress, Francesca also has a dedicated following on social media,” the statement read. “Although aimed at tweens, we believe this range has something for everyone and we’re excited to see it hit stores.”

With a huge fandom under her belt, it’s no surprise that fans wanted exactly what Francesca was wearing!

Fast forward to 2021, and following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Francesca walked a red carpet in June 2021 at the Race To Erase MS Gala. At the event, she stunned in a black gown and sultry makeup. Can someone say fashionista?! Benefitting the “Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program” the even celebrated “a collaboration of top MS research centers working together as a team on ground-breaking research with the goal of treating and, ultimately, finding a cure for MS.”

WIth some already iconic looks under her belt, there’s no doubt that Francesca will continue to slay the red carpet as she continues to take over Hollywood. Scroll through the gallery to see Francesca’s most iconic red carpet looks and see her style evolve over the years.

