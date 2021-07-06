So many stars shared their 4th of July bashes with fans via social media!

While some celebs opted for a low-key party with friends and family, others jet-setted across the country to attend larger star-studded events. TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson and Avani Gregg, among others, dressed in all-white looks for an event in The Hamptons. “And I’ll do it again,” Charli captioned a series of photos from the party. She posed alongside her family, friends and fellow TikTok stars for the snaps.

The rest of the influencer crew also shared tons of pics from the event. Noah, for one, kissed girlfriend Dixie on the cheek in a super sweet snap and wrote, “One for the books.”

As for Chase, the “America’s Sweetheart” crooner posed with fireworks going off in the background while wearing a white cardigan, white button-down shirt, white pants and matching sneakers. Even Charli and Dixie’s parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, made an appearance at the party. “Party of the century,” the father of two captioned an Instagram picture with his family.

That wasn’t the only star studded-event that took place over the weekend. Miley Cyrus also got super patriotic while performing in Las Vegas on July 4th. Of course, the former Disney Channel starlet sang her iconic tune “Party in the U.S.A.” while wearing a vest adorned with stars.

There were also former cast reunions going on at various parties! Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Victoria Justice and former Zoey 101 costar Paul Butcher were hanging out together for the holiday. “Better late than never! Hope you guys had a good 4th,” the Victorious alum captioned her post. Paul commented, “The absolute best day, with the best people.”

Other 4th of July Instagram posts came from Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Asher Angel and girlfriend Caroline Gregory, Addison Rae and more. David Henrie even posed with his wife, Maria Cahill, and their adorable kids. While Vanessa Hudgens didn’t exactly show off her plans for the holiday, the Princess Switch star did celebrate her boyfriend Cole Tucker‘s birthday over the 4th weekend. She shared sweet pictures with the MLB star alongside a caption that read, “Happy birffffdaaaay to my big man.” It doesn’t get cuter than that!

Wondering who else had a fun-filled 4th of July? Scroll through our gallery to see how everyone from TikTok stars to Disney Channel alums celebrated this year.

