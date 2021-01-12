Stepping into the spotlight! Avani Gregg became a total superstar in June 2019 after going viral on TikTok. Now, the social media influencer has started her own empire and racked up millions of followers on the video-sharing app. The 18-year-old internet star got real about her rise to fame when chatting with Seventeen, as their latest digital cover star.

“It started to get hard because [my mom] was separated from everyone else and I was always out filming and making content,” Avani said about her move from Indiana to Los Angeles after making a name for herself online. “So then my dad and my little sister moved out here and we lived with the four of us, plus my two dogs, in a one-bedroom apartment.”

The budding makeup mogul (who has her own beauty collaboration in the works) revealed how she’s been adjusting to fame, especially when people don’t think she has a real job.

“It’s a lot more than people think because they don’t really see the background of it all,” she explained to the magazine. “When my videos aren’t doing good, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m doing something wrong. Am I going to get fired? I get so freaked out.”

From the look of it, Avani isn’t going to be forgotten online any time soon! She already has a Messenger’s Watch Together show called Here for It with Avani Gregg, a book in the works and so much more to come. Scroll through our gallery for everything we learned about Avani in her Seventeen digital cover.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.