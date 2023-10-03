Hero Fiennes Tiffin is saying goodbye to the After franchise! In a heartwarming post to Instagram, shared on Tuesday, October 3, the actor thanks After author Anna Todd, costar Josephine Langford, and of course, “the best fans in the world.”

“Can’t believe we’re finally here, but all good things must come to an end. I want to thank @annatodd for creating After, Josephine Langford for being such an amazing co-star, and all of the other people, in front of and behind the camera, who have played their part in telling this story,” Hero captioned a touching tribute via Instagram. “Last but definitely not least, I want to thank the fans.

He continued, “The best fans in the world. Without you and your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible. The process of making these movies, and playing Hardin Allen Scott, has been life changing and I am eternally grateful. Truly. I will never forget this chapter of my life and I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you. The end.”

The After series premiered in April 2019, and starred Hero as Hardin Scott and Josephine as Tessa Young. The franchise consists of five movies — After, After We Collided, After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything. The fifth film, After Everything, premiered via Prime Video on Tuesday and will serve as the last installment about characters Hardin and Tessa.

Hardin and Tessa’s story might be over, but the film franchise is set to continue. There is set to be a spinoff series in the works.

“The After universe just keeps expanding,” Castille Landon, director of After We Fell, After Ever After and After Everything told Teen Vogue in April 2021. “The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day.”

The spinoff is set to follow Tessa and Hardin’s children, Emery and Auden, along with their cousin Addy.

