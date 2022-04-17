They’re all in this together — and racking up crazy high net worths from their High School Musical: The Musical: The Series roles! While some stars got their start on the Disney+ series, continued a path to major stardom that came with a pretty big paycheck.

While Olivia Rodrigo seems to have become famous overnight, the actress actually got her start in the industry on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, which aired from 2016 to 2019. Olivia told Teen Vogue in October 2021 that she had “the best childhood ever” before nabbing her first-ever role in the 2014 movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.

“When you’re in the industry, you’re sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult,” she told the publication about growing up in the limelight. “That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that’s how you grow as a person. I’m no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I’m definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That’s just life.”

Just like Olivia, her costar Joshua Bassett also had early roles on Disney Channel, but he was by no means a child star.

“People don’t realize that this is all very new to me,” he explained to GQ in June 2021. “I haven’t been in the public eye for long.”

When he was cast in his first role, Joshua remembered being “so confused.” That being said, he’s still working on coming into himself. “I’m growing so much,” the musician told GQ about 2021. “The year that I’ve had has been earth-shattering. I’m still landing on my feet.”

Other HSMTMTS stars, like Frankie Rodriguez, have made a major name for themselves thanks to the show. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that “it feels amazing” getting to represent the LGBTQ+ community on TV.

“The fact that we get to be that representation that we definitely did not get to see growing up on a platform like Disney with a popular franchise, it means a lot,” he shared. “We definitely see the response, especially on social media of kids who have reached out and said, ‘Your characters gave me confidence to be myself,’ or ‘Your characters gave me the confidence to come out.’ Those are big, life-changing decisions and so it’s very special to be a part of someone’s journey that way.”

