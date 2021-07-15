He’s stealing the show! Frankie Rodriguez made a name for himself when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019 with his role as the sassy and always-honest choreographer, Carlos. Following a successful first and even bigger second season of the fan-favorite series, the talented star has launched his career to new heights.

Before starring in HSMTMTS, Frankie appeared in TV shows like I’m Fine, Modern Family and This Close, but it wasn’t until his nabbing his history-making role as Carlos that the actor’s name was really on the map. While playing the East High student, Frankie has gotten a chance to showcase a major LGBTQ+ storyline with costar Joe Serafini, who plays his boyfriend Seb. In season 2 of the show, the onscreen duo shared an iconic kiss.

“It was something that our creator, Tim Federle, pulled us aside and was like, ‘We earned it,’” Frankie told J-14 exclusively in June 2021 of the smooch. “Of course, we were game and so excited to take part in Disney history, which is crazy to say.”

While playing the character, Frankie has gotten a chance to share stories that haven’t been shown on any TV show before. For example, Carlos’ friends threw him a Quinceañero in the show. “I think it’s just time that we kind of share these stories,” the actor also shared to J-14. “I mean, [Quinceañeros have] been around forever, and it’s been a part of my culture. It was nice to have something so close to me and my upbringing being featured on the show and, you know, showcased to millions.”

Sometimes when channeling Carlos for the show, Frankie joked during the same interview that he tries stuff on and wonders if it’s “too glittery” for him. “I have to, like, find the balance between my taste,” he explained.

But when it comes down to it, the California native knew that this was the role for him.

“I just remember when I read the breakdown before I went in for my first audition, I think it said: ‘Loves Beyoncé, drinks iced coffee, is the captain of his color-guard team’ I was like, ‘I think this is me,'” he said on YouTube’s The Sarah Scoop Show in May 2020. “I don’t know, I felt like I knew what to do with the character, so I was like ‘OK, I have to play this.’”

And he’s been killing it ever since! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Frankie.

