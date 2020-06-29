It’s safe to say that Beyoncé‘s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is pretty amazing, even at only eight years old. That’s right, on Sunday, June 28, the young superstar went home from the BET Awards with a trophy for “Brown Skin Girl,” a song from her mom’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

For those who missed it, the songstress and her daughter teamed up with Saint Jhn and Wizkid for the track, which beat out fellow nominees Alicia Keys, Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa Anthony, Layton Greene, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Rapsody and PJ Morton.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has been featured on her parents’ songs. Throughout the years she also made an appearance on dad, Jay-Z‘s album, 4:44, and also appeared on her mom’s Homecoming album and in the accompanying Netflix feature.

She’s also set to appear in Beyoncé’s upcoming visual album Black Is King. Yep, Blue Ivy will have a a cameo in the movie, which is set to hit Disney+ on July 31. Missed out on this major announcement? Well, here’s the tea, Queen B herself surprised fans on Sunday, June 28, when she teamed up with the streaming service and shared a first look at what fans can expect to see once Black Is King is officially released on July 31.

According to the trailer’s description, the film — which was directed and executive produced by the songstress — “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

But that’s not all! As it turns out, this film has been in production for one year with “a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity,” including tons of epic features and will be available for streaming on the one year anniversary of Disney’s live-action The Lion King in which Beyoncé starred as Nala.

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement, according to Variety. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

