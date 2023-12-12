Hilary Duff is expecting baby no. 4! That’s right, the Lizzie McGuire alum announced she’s pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma‘s third child together and her fourth child overall. Keep reading for details on her pregnancy announcement and more.

The Disney Channel alum revealed the exciting news via Instagram on December 12, 2023, alongside a photo of her 2023 Christmas card which includes a family photo with her sporting a baby bump. “Surprise Surprise!” she wrote as the caption.

Hilary is already mom to son Luca, who she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie, along with her and Matthew’s daughters Banks and Mae.

Back in March 2023, the Younger actress opened up about how she became a mom at what Hollywood considered a young age, age 24, when she welcomed her first child in 2012.

“I was a teen mom,” she joked during an episode of Dear Media’s “Good Guys” podcast. “Then I met my first husband [Mike Comrie], and like two years later, maybe three years later, I just felt like really ready to open that chapter of my life,” she said of starting a family. “I always wanted to be a young parent.”

Since welcoming her kids into the world, the soon-to-be mom-of-four has given fans an inside look into their family dynamic.

“You’re always worrying,” Hilary told TODAY in June 2016 about being a mom. “Everyone wants their kids’ lives to go perfectly, which is obviously not possible all the time. But it’s so fun. I’m so lucky.”

In the same interview, the How I Met Your Father actress also revealed what it’s been like working while balancing motherhood.

“I feel like I’m missing out a lot and it makes me really sad,” she explained. “The easiest way for me to really connect with him when I’ve had a crazy week is to unplug from all my devices.”

All in all, Hilary has been embracing the joys of being a mom with her family over the years.

“I think that pregnancy really prepares you and gets you ready for motherhood, you never know exactly quite what to expect,” she told Parade in September 2015. “On the positive side of things, it’s amazing. I really felt like my life literally grew and you don’t even know it’s possible. It’s taught me a lot of patience and to slow down and don’t let the days pass you by.”

