Mommy and me! Hilary Duff has been proving she’s the ultimate celebrity parent since her first child was born.

The actress and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, welcomed son Luca in March 2012.

“I don’t always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others,” the Lizzie McGuire alum told E! News in April 2018. “I’m a mother first, so he’s always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, ‘Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'”

Years later, after Hilary met now-husband Matthew Koma, the couple welcomed a daughter named Banks Violet in October 2018 — more than a year before their December 2019 wedding. Months later, the Younger star and Matthew announced that they were expecting their second child together, a daughter named Mae James who was born in March 2021.

“Most people post this on the first day … but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae … soooo it’s happening on the 7th … happy week earth side little bit! We love you so,” Hilary captioned her Instagram birth announcement at the time.

Since welcoming her kids into the world, the mom of three has given fans an inside look into their family dynamic.

“You’re always worrying,” Hilary told TODAY in June 2016 about being a mom. “Everyone wants their kids’ lives to go perfectly, which is obviously not possible all the time. But it’s so fun. I’m so lucky.”

In the same interview, the Disney Channel alum opened up about working while balancing motherhood.

“I feel like I’m missing out a lot and it makes me really sad,” she explained. “The easiest way for me to really connect with him when I’ve had a crazy week is to unplug from all my devices.”

All in all, Hilary has been embracing the joys of being a mom with her family over the years. Thankfully, she’s been taking her Instagram followers along on the journey.

“I think that pregnancy really prepares you and gets you ready for motherhood, you never know exactly quite what to expect,” she told Parade in September 2015. “On the positive side of things, it’s amazing. I really felt like my life literally grew and you don’t even know it’s possible. It’s taught me a lot of patience and to slow down and don’t let the days pass you by.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the cutest photos of Hilary and her kids!

