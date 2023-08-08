Growing up in the public eye! Millie Bobby Brown got her start as Eleven on Stranger Things when she was only a child actress. So, when it came to her height, the Netflix star has since gotten taller as fans watched her get older. Not to mention, with Millie’s style evolution came heels, leveling up her looks and how tall she is.

Keep reading for details on Millie’s height and more.

How Tall Is Millie Bobby Brown?

It’s been widely reported that Millie is 5-foot-4. However, the actress has never publicly confirmed her height.

What Has Millie Bobby Brown Said About Her Height?

The actress hasn’t offered much information about how tall she is. That being said, Millie has gotten real about growing up famous in various interviews over the years.

“I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No … I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels,” she told MTV in March 2021 about the public’s perception of her. “Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that. That’s what, I think, I’ve found has been most difficult. The transitioning period. They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it.”

While dealing with the public often makes Millie feel like she has “50 million people like my parents,” her actual mother and father love watching her continue to grow up.

“My parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank god. You’re 17.’ Like, ‘Put on a pair of high heels. Let’s go!’” she joked during the same interview. While she may be famous, Millie is just trying to be a normal girl overall.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” the British star explained on “The Guilty Feminist” podcast in April 2022. “Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Millie standing with other stars.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.