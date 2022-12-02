She’s not just the queen of the Upside Down, Millie Bobby Brown is also a major summer girlie! The Stranger Things star loves showing off her fashionable bathing suits every time she can. Not to mention, some of her stunning vacation pictures also offer a glimpse into her romance with Jake Bongiovi.

“Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals,” the actress shared via Instagram in November 2022, when celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend on a tropical vacation.

While the Enola Holmes star has showcased her ongoing relationship in a few social media photos, both she and Jake have kept things mainly out of the public eye. The first time Millie talked about her beau in an interview was with Seventeen in January 2022. At the time, the British star revealed that her favorite breakup song was “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” by Olivia Rodrigo.

“It makes me wanna cry every time,” Millie said. “I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Months later, she revealed how they met while completing the autocomplete interview with Wired in November 2022.

“We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?” Millie gushed at the time.

The budding star rose to fame after playing Eleven in Stranger Things. She was the youngest star nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards at only 13 years old, and now, fans have continued to watch her grow up in the spotlight — something she’s talked about at-length.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman, being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right?” she shared, a year before her 18th birthday, with MTV in March 2021. “And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

No matter what the public says, Millie lives her best life! Scroll through our gallery to see the actress’ best swimsuit moments.

