Too cute! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi showed off their love while walking the Enola Holmes 2 premiere red carpet in New York City on Thursday, October 27.

The Stranger Things star, 18, wore a pink gown adorned with silver flowers while laughing with her boyfriend, 20, on the red carpet for her upcoming movie, set to premiere via Netflix on November 4. Jake, for his, part looked dapper in an all-black suit.

This is hardly the first time that the couple has walked a red carpet together. They made their debut at the BAFTAs in March and cozied up while posting for pictures. Months later, in May, they appeared together at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere.

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors in June 2021. At the time, the actress and son of famed rocker Jon Bon Jovi were spotted together in New York City. In the months that followed, the duo continued to fuel relationship speculation with sweet photos on social media.

However, it wasn’t until January 2022 that Millie spoke publicly of the budding actor. While she didn’t refer to him by name, the Netflix star did mention her boyfriend during an interview with Seventeen. At the time, Millie revealed that her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song was “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which is a breakup song.

“It makes me wanna cry every time,” Millie gushed, joking, “I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Throughout their time together, the young couple has continued to share sweet Instagram tributes to each other. Jake wrote, “Happy birthday barbie ily [sic],” when celebrating Millie’s birthday in February. The Enola Holmes star, for her part, shared a smooch with Jake on Instagram in June. “Alexa play love of my life [sic] by Harry Styles,” she captioned the sweet post.

Nearly two months later, the duo sparked engagement rumors when Millie was spotted wearing a ring on *that* finger in August. However, neither of the stars has spoken publicly about the rumors. But that being said, the two are still cuter than ever!

Scroll through the gallery for a look at Millie and Jake on the Enola Holmes 2 red carpet.

