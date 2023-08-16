Hollywood is going crazy for Nicholas Galitzine, especially after he brought Red, White & Royal Blue character Prince Henry to life. In the book, which the Prime Video film is based on, Nicholas’ character is supposed to be taller than his eventual love interest, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez). However, in real life, the actors’ heights are flipped. Taylor is taller than Nicholas!

Keep reading for details on Nicholas’ height and more.

How Tall Is Nicholas Galitzine?

Multiple reports have shared that Nicholas is 6-foot tall.

What Has Nicholas Galitzine Said About His Height?

“Alex is supposed to be shorter in the book, and then this little s–t comes in at six foot two!” the Nicholas declared during an interview with GQ in June 2023, referring to his Red, White & Royal Blue co-star as “the quintessential tall, dark, and handsome dude.”

Of course, some fans of the book, written by Casey McQuiston, were quick to notice the height difference from the book to the screen. However, it wasn’t a huge deal overall since the actors played the part so well.

When it came to casting the stars, it was a long process for director Matthew López, who took “about five months” to find the perfect Alex and Henry.

“It took that long. We saw literally hundreds and hundreds of actors, especially for Alex,” the director told The Wrap in August 2023. “And when I first encountered Taylor and when I first encountered Nick, they instantly popped for me. They captured my attention and they really made a very strong case for themselves as these roles. They both understood these characters implicitly. I put both of them through their paces in subsequent auditions and reads, and then we got them on a Zoom together. We were all in different cities, and their chemistry was undeniable from the beginning. It took less than five minutes to realize that they had it.”

Despite having not know each other before, “there was something really beautiful about the way these two very different types of actors came together to create this partnership,” Matthew added. “There was a real sense of trust and respect for one another.”

Of course, this isn’t the only co-star Nicholas has had during his acting career! Scroll through our gallery to see his height difference with other stars.

