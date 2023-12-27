There’s no doubt about it, Timothée Chalamet is currently the king of young Hollywood. Starring in hits such as the Dune franchise, Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women and, of course, the musical movie Wonka — there’s no escaping the heartthrob (and we don’t want to)! That being said, as fans romanticize the French-American actor, they’re dying to know his exact height. So, we broke down just that and have some photos for reference (you’re welcome).

How Tall Is Timothée Chalamet?

Multiple reports have shared that Timothée is 5-foot-10.

Not only is the actor pretty tall, he’s also quite the heartthrob — and other celebs have even admitted to crushing on the Wonka actor.

For starters, the ultimate Timothée fangirl might just be Emma Chamberlain, who after being asked who her celebrity crush in a YouTube video from November 2020, she replied with, “We all know who it is. It’s Timothée Chalamet.”

Emma further explained how she got so into the Hollywood actor, during a YouTube video from 2021.

“The only ones [movies] I’ve watched by myself were when I was really single and I was in love with Timothée Chalamet,” she revealed. “He was like my muse because I had to like fill a void before I found another guy to date.”

On top of that, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that one of her celebrity crushes was Timmy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight from 2018, and even called him “so hot”!

“I’m waiting for him to get a little older,” she revealed. “I’m going to swing right in as soon as he’s like 30.”

Hilariously, the two ended up starring together in the 2021 Netflix film Don’t Look Up as love interests. We guess dreams really do come true.

Another celeb who has publicly declared her love for Timothée is his Dune costar and one of the actor’s closest friends, Zendaya herself.

“Timothée has become one of my closest friends, and he’s lovely and so talented,” Zendaya said during a February 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I think my favorite part [about filming Dune] was we would have these like dance parties in my room. Where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we would just start dancing.” Cute!

