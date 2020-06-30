As June comes to an end and July begins, there’s one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — what’s coming and leaving Disney+ and Hulu this month?! Now that people are stuck inside because of the coronavirus quarantine, it’s safe to say that people will spending more time than ever wrapped up in blankets binge-watching the streaming sites!

For those who don’t know, a new batch of movies and TV shows get added to the platforms each month, and June’s list is pretty epic. Yep, a bunch of old classics will be making their way to the apps this month, including the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hamilton! Unfortunately though, that means fans are going to have to say goodbye to some of their favorites too.

Scroll through our gallery to check out the full list of all the movies and TV shows that are coming and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in July 2020.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.