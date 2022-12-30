Another year, more new releases! Disney+ has tons of movies and TV shows coming throughout the year of 2023, and January is no different. While there aren’t any major premieres on the horizon, a few shows will be finishing up their first-ever seasons, including National Treasure: Edge of History.

“It’s a scary thought to have to follow someone’s performance like Nic Cage,” the show’s star, Lisette Olivera, told Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. “It was daunting, but I kept trying to reframe and focus as if it was just a challenge. I really loved the movies, and no part of me wanted to stray away from what they had already created. It was the same voices behind the movies — the same producers, same writers, Trevor Rabin, who is the composer for the films, came back to also do our show — so I knew I was in safe hands. They were guiding me, especially when I had my own doubts of what I was capable of.”

The show is a spinoff of the film series of the same name, which might just have a third movie in the works! The film series’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer has spoken at length about the possibility of more films in the fan-favorite franchise.

“We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,’” he told E! News in December 2022. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage — which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

While any official announcement has yet to be made about the movie (or the fate of the show), fans are hopeful for more mysteries to solve in the near future.

Of course, Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service with a massive list of new releases in the works! Hulu also has some major movies, shows and originals headed to the platform. Hilary Duff, for one, will reprise her role for the second season of How I Met Your Father, which will premiere throughout the month.

Unfortunately, some movies are getting removed from Hulu as well. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in January 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.