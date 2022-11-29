In Netflix’s newest series Wednesday, Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin, the son of the town’s sheriff, Donovan Galpin. Throughout the show’s eight episodes, Tyler finds himself getting closer to Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), a student at Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts. So, who exactly is Hunter, and what is the deal with his Wednesday character Tyler? Keep reading for everything we know about Hunter. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Who Does Hunter Doohan Play in ‘Wednesday’?

Hunter’s character, Tyler, is a barista in the town of Jericho, Vermont, and has a troubled relationship with his father following the death of his mother. He strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams, which soon turns romantic. Until …

It is revealed near the end of season 1 that the Hyde monster, which has been killing town residents and students at Nevermore, is Tyler. However, there are technically two people behind this monster: Tyler and Professor Marilyn Churchill, a.k.a Laurel Gates (played by Christina Ricci), who is manipulating him.

Tyler, who was Wednesday’s love interest throughout the show, is first revealed as the Hyde in episode 7, after Wednesday has a vision of him as the monster when he kisses her. As Wednesday puts it, “Of course the first boy I kiss would turn out to be a psychotic, serial killing monster. I guess I have a type.”

Who Is Hunter Doohan?

Hunter, 28, has starred in multiple acting projects over the years such as Your Honor, Truth Be Told What/If, Where We Disappear, Westworld and Soundwave.

On top of that, Hunter is also a screenwriter and aspiring director. “I’m hoping to write and direct a feature-length film at some point in my life,” he told the Pop Culturalist. “I don’t like to plan out too much because I feel like all of the best opportunities that I would have never anticipated have come my way. I would never have seen Your Honor or Wednesday coming my way. They’ve been life-changing experiences. I’m going to stay open and keep on reading great scripts and will hopefully get to work on more great projects.”

Is Hunter Doohan Married?

As Wednesday is his biggest break so far, the actor has received thousands of followers and new fans. That being said, you might be surprised to hear that Hunter is a married man. That’s right — the Netflix star is currently married to Fielder Jewett, whom he married in June 2022. Per Linkedin, Fielder is currently in law school but previously worked in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post from the month showcasing their big day, Hunter wrote , “Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard … It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special!”

