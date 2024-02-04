Have you read Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros yet? The romantic fantasy book is all the rage on BookTok, and readers can’t get enough of the series full of romance, fighting and, of course, dragons. As the romantasy genre has started to expand over the past few years, we at J-14 took it upon ourselves to make a list of all of our favs. Keep reading for books you’ll love after finishing Fourth Wing.

Following the release of Fourth Wing in May 2023, Rebecca released its sequel, Iron Flame, in November 2023. The novels, titled the Empyrean Series, are set to be a 5-book series.

“Probably about 30,000 words in, I called my editor and I said, I think this is a five-book series,” the writer told Variety. “And that’s how we went from three to five. And then as I looked at what needed to be accomplished in this book in order to get to where we are at the end of Iron Flame, and to have brought in the additional characters and brought everything to this point, I knew that the defining end of Part One had to happen.”

Not only are there more books on the way, there’s also an official Fourth Wing TV show in the works! The series was picked up by Amazon and Outlier Society, also known as Michael B. Jordan’s production company. Not only did they acquire the rights to Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, but also its three remaining books.

On top of all that exciting news, Rebecca will be acting as an executive producer on the show.

Per the official logline for the Fourth Wing TV series, “Enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general― her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don’t kill her, one of her fellow riders just might. Suspense, action, romance, and dragons blend together in a propulsive fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.”

So, without further adieu, please click through our gallery to uncover some great romantasy recommendations for when you’re done reading Fourth Wing.

