Is Billie Eilish dating anyone new since her split with The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford? We broke down all of the recent rumors regarding her love life, her response and more. Keep reading for updates on the singer’s love life.

Is Billie Eilish Single?

It appears that Billie is not dating anyone new right now — as she recently claimed she couldn’t be “more single right now” in an October 2023 Instagram post.

ICYMI, The Sun published a report in October 19, stating that Billie had a “new boyfriend” that looked like a younger version of Jesse, a celebrity tattoo artist named David Enth.

“Their romance is super low-key but they’ve been on quite a few dates,” a source alleged to the tabloid at the time. “He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They’ve really hit it off. David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos — her ex looked like an older version of him. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”

Following the report, Billie took to her Instagram Story to deny the rumor. “I’m so dead, literally couldn’t be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this,” she wrote in response.

When Did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up?

Billie and Jesse first sparked dating rumors in October 2022, when the Grammy-winning songstress was caught kissing The Neighbourhood singer. A few days later, they went Instagram official after the Grammy-winning songstress posted a photo of the two dressed up for Halloween.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Billie told Vanity Fair about her relationship with Jesse in a video shared in November 2023, referring to her then-boyfriend by name. “I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

Fast forward to April 2023, and the pair eventually called it quits, according to multiple reports.

However, there’s no bad blood here! Billie during an August 2023 Instagram Q&A that they’re still “very very good friends only” and Jesse is “my homie forever.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.