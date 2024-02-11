Is Rosé off the market? The famous singer from K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been wrapped up in a few dating rumors over the years — but has she ever been in a public relationship? Keep reading to uncover details on her love life.

Is Rosé Single?

It appears that Rosé is currently single! However, it’s possible that she’s in a private relationship — as it’s very rare that K-pop stars confirm their relationship statuses.

Most recently, she was rumored to be dating South Korean actor Kang Dong Won in April 2023, after the pair were spotted at a social gathering together.

At first, Rosé’s music company YG Entertainment responded to the rumors with a statement to South Korean media. “It is difficult to confirm [the rumors] because it is a private issue pertaining to our artists,” they wrote at the time.

Following that, relationship rumors only intensified — which led YG to release *another* statement that very same day.

“Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued,” the K-pop agency told SPOTV Newson April 17. “We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

Are Any BLACKPINK Members Dating?

ICYMI, it’s almost unheard of for K-pop stars to date publicly, as intense backlash usually follows. Many K-Pop groups have “dating bans” set by their music companies, BLACKPINK included!

BLACKPINK confirmed that their company, YG Entertainment, has a “dating ban” in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017. In the same interview, they also revealed that the band can’t smoke, drink, go to clubs, get tattoos or plastic surgery. Jennie noted that there’s an exception to the ban, which is that any rule can be broken as long as YG Entertainment’s former CEO Yang Hyun-Suk gives his permission.

It looks like the ban has since lifted, as both Jennie and Jisoo have been in public relationships. Jennie was first, as she confirmed her romantic relationship with EXO‘s Kai in January 2019 — until revealing their breakup one month later.

As for Jisoo, the BLACKPINK singer and K-drama actor Ahn Bo Hyun were confirmed to be dating in August 2023, with both of their music companies releasing statements. Unfortunately, they called it quits in October 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.