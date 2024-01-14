Is EXO’s Kai single? Well, the K-pop star definitely has a pretty impressive dating history, which includes some names you’ll definitely recognize. Keep reading for details inside his relationship history.

Who Has EXO’s Kai Dated?

Kai has been in not one, but two public relationships in the past: once with f(x)’s Krystal Jung and the other with BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim.

He first met Krystal, who is under the same label as Kai, SM Entertainment, as trainees back in 2007. Several years later, it was revealed that things had turned romantic in April 2016.

Unfortunately, they announced their breakup one year later in June 2017, per SM Entertainment. The label said at the time, “It’s true that they’ve decided to part ways.”

Fast forward to December 2017, the EXO dancer was photographed on a date with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. On January 1, 2018, their relationship was revealed by Dispatch, and the news of their coupling nearly broke the internet. SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship shortly after photos of the two K-pop idols out on a date surfaced.

However, only one month later, the couple announced that they had gone their separate ways. SM confirmed that the two were no longer dating at the time, simply writing, “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways.”

As for why they broke up, a source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules. The insider also claimed that Kai and Jennie wanted to focus on their separate careers but ended their relationship as friends.

Are Any EXO Members Married?

In 2020, EXO’s Chen surprised fans with the news of his upcoming marriage to a non-celebrity woman named Mi-hee — and the impending arrival of their first child!

“I have a girlfriend who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he wrote in a letter to fans. “At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won’t be surprised out of the blue.

He added, “I appreciate my members who genuinely congratulated me, and thank you very much for your love and support. I will be forever grateful for your love, and I will do my best in my place, as usual, to reciprocate your love. Thank you always.”

Since then, the couple celebrated the birth of a second child and finally wed in October 2023.

