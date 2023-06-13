Over already? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes appear to have broken up once again after rekindling their romance in April 2023 at Coachella, according to a June 2023 report from The Sun.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Break Up Again?

Camila and Shawn have reportedly broken up again, according to The Sun

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” an insider told the outlet in June 2023. “But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

When Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Date?

Camila and Shawn first started dating in 2019, until they ended things in November 2021, which they announced via joint Instagram post.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fast forward to April 2023, and rekindling rumors surfaced after the ex-flames were spotted kissing during the first weekend of Coachella.

“They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source told J-14 at the time, following the kiss. The insider noted that the PDA came because “the mood, the chill vibe, the music” gave an opportunity for “their ongoing chemistry just kick in.”

The source added, “They were in the moment, feeling it and hooked up. That’s what it was.”

Following that, the two were seen going out on dates in New York City and Los Angeles, and were even spotted getting cozy while attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in May 2023.

“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” a source told Us Weekly the following month. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

Who Is Camila Cabello Dating Now?

It looks like Camila might be in her single girl era once again!

Prior to her and Shawn’s short-lived fling in 2023, she was rumored to be dating Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch. The two were spotted holding hands and kissing in August 2022. However, it seems the two have since parted ways after a February 2023 newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted that “Austin is single again.”

