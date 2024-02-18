Is J-Hope in a relationship — or has ever been in one? The BTS member has been in the middle of several dating rumors over the years — so we broke them all down to see if they had any weight. Keep reading to uncover J-Hope’s relationship status.

Is J-Hope Single?

It’s unclear what J-Hope’s relationship status is — as it’s unclear for all the member of BTS.

The members of BTS are currently enlisted in the South Korean military — which is a requirement of two year for all men born in the country, due to the ongoing threat of war with North Korea. J-Hope was the second member to enlist, beginning in April 2023.

Not only that, it’s extremely difficult for idols to date, anyway. After a K-pop star is spotted with a possible romantic partner in public, rumors swirl on social media until the online hate becomes too intense that the stars have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives or release a statement. Many K-pop labels even have dating bans.

Has J-Hope Ever Dated?

In July 2022, J-Hope faced dating rumors with Korean-American model Irene Kim, after they were seen together after the BTS dancer’s Lollapalooza performance, with both stars sharing posts on social media of the other.

Neither have ever confirmed or denied the relationship rumors.

Are Any Members of BTS Dating?

The only time the group has really opened up about dating was during their Rolling Stone June 2021 cover story. The members spoke about whether they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” Suga said, referencing their fandom’s name. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

The only BTS member that has been involved in romance rumors with some weight is V, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

It all began after the two were supposedly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea. After the photos were released, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement at the time: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

