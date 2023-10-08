Huh Yunjin is really *that* girl! The K-pop idol is known as being the “all-rounder” of her girl group Le Sserafim, as she’s a talented singer, dancer, performer and songwriter! So, would she ever consider releasing a solo album of her own? Keep reading for everything she’s said about producing her own tracks.

Who Is Le Sserafim’s Yunjin?

The K-pop star was raised in New York, trained in opera singing and decided to give K-pop a shot instead of enrolling into an American college! Now a member of Le Sserafim, she’s one of the biggest K-pop stars of 4th gen.

Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their debut EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.”

The members include Yunjin, Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae and former member Kim Garam (who exited the group in July 2022).

Has Le Sserafim’s Yunjin Released Solo Music?

She has! Yunjin released her first song on YouTube called “Raise y_our glass” in August 2022. Since then, she has released a few other tracks on the platform and even performed as a solo artist at 2023’s Weverse Con Festival.

One of the first songs she produced for Le Sserafim is a track titled “FEARNOT (Between you, me and the lamppost).” She spoke about her experience writing the track while collaborating with South Korean singer-songwriter, JUKJAE during an interview with Weverse Magazine in May 2023.

“We worked together last year arranging the song, then he played the instruments on the track and we revised the melody and wrote lyrics together,” she began, before explaining that it was her “first time” showing her music to someone outside of her own music label.

“I was so nervous, but I still remember how proud I felt when he complimented me by saying, ‘You’re good at writing music. I think it’s got an emotion and style that’s unique to you.’ I think the approach is a little different when you have to produce instead of just writing lyrics. I was more attached to the process and I was driven to try and perfectly convey what I had in my head right from the beginning. It made me want to make even better songs in the future and learn more too.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.