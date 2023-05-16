Is Michael Cimino single? The actor is best known for playing Victor in Hulu’s Love, Simon spinoff titled Love, Victor, and is set to star in Never Have I Ever‘s fourth and final season! Keep reading to uncover his dating history, sexuality details and more.

Is Michael Cimino Single?

Michael appears to be single right now, as he hasn’t shared much about his dating life.

It appears he dated fellow actress Mava Gomez for a few years. However, the two stopped sharing photos of one another in 2019 (which have since been deleted) and it’s unclear what happened between them.

What Has Michael Cimino Starred In?

Following the premiere of Love, Victor on Hulu in June 2020, Michael made a major name for himself as the breakout star of the series. The Love, Simon spinoff show aired for three seasons until ​its last episode premiered in June 2022.

The show followed the story of teenager Victor, who tries to find his true self with the help of his friends. At the end of the first season, he comes out as gay. “I feel like [viewers] are going to be really excited that we’re tackling some more serious topics,” the actor said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021.

Before playing Victor, Michael starred in a few movies. He appeared in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home and had a few minor TV roles over the years. On top of that, he also voices Kevin Grant-Gomez in the Disney Channel series, Hamster & Gretel.

Who Does Michael Cimino Play In ‘Never Have I Ever’?

He portrays Ethan in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

“Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High,” Michael said in a teaser clip for season 4, promising that his character Ethan is “a smoldering bad boy.”

ICYMI, Never Have I Ever is a Netflix series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a relatable high school student as she tackles her love life, which includes a love triangle between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison).

The show’s final season will be released on June 8, 2023.

