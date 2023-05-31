Normani is *that* girl — but does she have *that* boy?! Keep reading to see who the former Fifth Harmony member is currently dating and everyone she has dated.

Is Normani Single?

The songstress is pretty private about her relationships and often doesn’t comment on them publicly. However, she’s been romantically linked to Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf since July 2022 after the two were spotted on what appeared to be a date. Since then, she has yet to comment on their relationship.

However, the football player wished Normani happy birthday in May 2023, writing, “Happy Birthday Beautiful,” via Instagram Stories. Cute!

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, she spoke about how her song “Love Lies” connects to her real dating life.

“I know that there’s been plenty of times I’ll either be interested in someone, and it’s like, ‘OK, is this going to be reciprocated?'” she said. “Just dealing with that uncertainty … I think it’s important for women to protect their hearts, protect themselves because when we fall, we definitely fall. Which is a really beautiful thing — but it should only be received by someone very special.”

Normani also talked about the downsides of being famous and how it often affects her relationships. “One, it’s about time. ‘What time do I really have to fully commit to someone right now?'” she told the outlet. “But also, it’s scary, because with the success that I have now, it’s like, ‘what are your intentions? What’s your motive?’ But they’ve got to go through my family first, so. That’s how I’ll know.”

Who Has Normani Dated?

Prior to DK, Normani was reportedly dating backup dancer Rameer Colon. Romance reports sparked after he posted a video calling her “wifey” and she was pictured kissing him at a party in 2021. She confirmed their relationship in an interview with Houston 97.9 in August 2021.

Before that, it was speculated that she was dating fellow The X Factor USA contestant Arin Ray while they both competed on the singing competition in 2012. However, the pair never responded to the rumors at the time.

From May 2014 until October 2015, fans were convinced that Normani was dating the cousin of Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane‘s cousin, Thomas Hansen. Although they cozied up in a series of since-deleted Instagram pictures, neither publicly confirmed their relationship.

