Off the market? Paris Berelc has been dating Rhys Athayde since her split from longtime love Jack Griffo.

The Alexa & Katie alum went public with her personal trainer boyfriend in October 2020. At the time, Paris shared a photo of the two sharing a smooch on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Missed #nationalboyfriendday by a few.”

Since going public, both Paris and Rhys have given fans a glimpse at their romantic relationship via social media. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2021.

“One down, forever to go,” Paris shared via Instagram at the time. “Couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Happy anniversary, honey. I love you.”

Months later, Rhys shared an equally as sweet tribute to the actress when celebrating her birthday in December 2021.

“Happy birthday @theparisberelc!! You’ve grown so much this past year and words can’t describe how proud I am of you,” the Phantom Fitness cofounder wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, for being the best roommate, always laughing at my terrible jokes and putting up with me everyday. So thankful for our wild adventures together around the world and can’t wait to experience everything that’s ahead of us!”



Paris, for her part, commented back, writing, “Ahhhh babyyy!!! You’re so sweet and thoughtful. Thank you, miss you, wish you were with me here in Italy! Can’t wait to give you a big kiss when I’m back.”

When chatting with J-14 exclusively in February 2021, Paris even mentioned her boyfriend by name when reading text messages from her mom.

“So, my mom, she took pictures of my boyfriend, actually, and I was asking her about the pictures,” Paris explained in the video. “She said, ‘I promise I’ll send Rhys’ pictures by tomorrow end of the day.’ I said, ‘OK thank you.’ Nothing really exciting or juicy.”

Prior to her newfound romance with Rhys, the actress dated fellow Alexa & Katie star Jack in late 2016. Although it’s unclear exactly when they officially called it quits, Paris addressed their breakup via Instagram Stories in January 2021. At the time, the Hubie Halloween star was answering fan questions when someone asked what happened between her and her ex.

“We broke up … I moved on … end of story … that’s all y’all need to know,” Paris shared at the time. Jack, for his part, has since moved on with Sylvia van Hoeven.

